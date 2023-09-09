Rugby World Cup: 10 England v Argentina facts to reel off during the match

There isn’t often little-to-no excitement around England at a Rugby World Cup but this edition, in France, seems to be one of those rare occasions. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

There isn’t often little-to-no excitement around England at a Rugby World Cup but this edition, in France, seems to be one of those rare occasions.

They could very well not make it out of Pool D and this evening is their biggest game.

The take on Argentina in Marseille knowing the victors tonight will become favourites to top their group.

So what’s the history like between these nations?

10 England v Argentina facts

Out of the 25 matches played between the two sides, 12 have been played in Argentina, 10 in the UK and three at a neutral venue. Of those, England have won 19 and Argentina have won five.

The Pumas have played the Red Rose three times at a Rugby World Cup – 1995, 2011 and 2019 – with their meeting in Japan four years ago the biggest win for England out of the three matches.

Argentina beat England the last time they played, last autumn at Twickenham (29-30) but failed to register a win before then since 2009.

England have played the Pumas twice in their opening Rugby World Cup match, winning on both occasion

England have won seven of their nine opening matches, and their last seven in a row.

This year marks 20 years since England’s World Cup win, that year the team went unbeaten

Last time Steve Borthwick’s played in a World Cup in France they reached the final despite not topping their pool.

Argentina have only reached the final four twice – in 2007 and 2015.

Argentina have won their opening match just once in World Cup history, in 2007 versus France