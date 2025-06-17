Worcester Warriors announce Morgan as front-of-shirt sponsor

British car brand Morgan will be the title sponsor for Worcester Warriors as the club embark on a new chapter in the second tier.

The Warriors went into administration and were kicked out of the Premiership, but will compete in the newly rebranded Champ Rugby from September.

And the century-old Malvern-based Morgan Motor Company will be their title sponsor for the 2025-26 season.

Worcester Warriors owner Chris Holland said the partnership “represents more than a shirt sponsorship”, adding “It’s a statement of intent for the future of Worcester Warriors”.

Worcester have been in a rugby purgatory since going under alongside Wasps and London Irish due to financial difficulties, but will return from their three-year hiatus later this year.

They’ve assembled a strong squad in comparison to the other teams set to compete in Champ Rugby, which next year will have 14 teams, a six-team promotion play-off and a relegation play-off.

Worcester partnership

Matthew Hole, managing director of Morgan Motor Company, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Worcester Warriors at such a pivotal moment in the club’s history.

“As a fellow Worcestershire-based company, this partnership reaffirms Morgan’s long-standing commitment to supporting our local community. I’ve been hugely impressed by the club’s ambition, drive and commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience — qualities that resonate deeply with the Morgan team in Malvern.

“Together, we look forward to creating lasting memories for Warriors supporters and Morgan owners alike, both on and off the field. Bring on the start of the season.”

The club have sold more than 3,000 season tickets for their first season back in the Champ, more than the average attendance at many second tier clubs.

The deal will see the two organisations partner on a joint merchandise range while Morgan will feature on Worcester’s home and away shirts from the start of the season.