Worcester match to go ahead after meeting 12 noon deadline

Worcester Warriors have been on the end of a series of financial woes, culminating in the Rugby Football Union threatening their suspension from domestic competition. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Worcester Warriors’ Premiership match with Exeter Chiefs will take place on Sunday after the troubled club met a 12 noon deadline to provide assurances that their game can safely go ahead.

In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “Worcester Warriors has met a midday deadline set by the RFU to provide assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and written confirmation of medical provision.



“Therefore, this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership and Allianz Cup matches will go ahead.



“We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved.



“The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days.”

This comes after the Rugby Football Union yesterday issued a statement saying the club’s men’s and women’s teams could be suspended from all domestic competitions.

The club have been suffering from financial woes for a number of months now – stretching into last season – with players worried about wages, a house used to house academy players repossessed and a number of club sources telling City A.M. that even services such as e-mails and wifi aren’t guaranteed.

Worcester Warriors were due to host Exeter Chiefs on Sunday in their first home match of the season but are yet to receive a safety certificate to operate at the highest level, a Premiership Rugby statement said last night.

It marks the latest in a series of financial issues for the club, the league and the sport as a whole – despite significant investment from private equity.

Background

Worcester have been subject of a HMRC winding-up petition as well as wider questions around their finance – they are believed to be £20m in debt to various loaners and suppliers.

Players were paid late but in full last month to ensure the club could continue operating through to the opening weekend of the season but off-field staff have been operating on 65 per cent of their wage. One club source told City A.M. this week that there were a handful of staff working on zero per cent.

The directors – Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham – this week released a statement saying they had entered into exclusive negotiations with an interested party – said party has not been named and is one of a number interested.

At the close of play yesterday, Premiership Rugby released a statement stating the intention to hand Worcester Warriors’ today’s deadline.

It read: “The RFU, PRL and DCMS has been seeking assurances from the Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals for several weeks.

“All parties are concerned that the lack of available funds will not allow the club to hold matches safely for players and spectators, and for ongoing medical provision for players. In particular, the local authority have not yet provided the club a General Safety Certificate to allow matches to be played at Sixways Stadium.

“All parties must balance the needs of the club to have time to raise funds to safely hold matches, with the need for certainty for supporters, players and support staff of all teams for the matches due to be held at Sixways Stadium this weekend.

“The RFU has written to Worcester Warriors to confirm they will be immediately suspended from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup if assurances as to the ability to safely hold matches at Sixways Stadium are not provided by 12 noon on 16 September.

“This includes evidence that the local authority has issued a General Safety Certificate, and written confirmation of medical provision.

“Any suspension may be lifted once the club has more security of funding and is able to evidence its ability to hold matches safely.”

Worcester bidder still keen

One of the three bidders for the club – the only one currently public – made up of Jim O’Toole and Atlas SportsTech have insisted they are ready to take on the club debt but that they’d urgently place the club into administration.

On the news that the club could face suspension today, O’Toole last night said: “The Rugby Football Union’s decision to set Worcester Warriors current ownership a deadline of noon tomorrow to provide safety and financial assurances regarding staging men’s and women’s matches at Sixways is both understandable and reasonable.

“We reiterate that we are ready, willing and able to fund an Administration process that will give the club, coaches, players, staff, their families and fans a roadmap out of the current financial crisis, in the event of the current ownership not meeting tomorrow’s deadline.

“We have made provision to support local businesses who have suffered losses, through and beyond the administration process.

“We repeat our call for the Department of Digital ,Culture, Media and Sport as the senior creditor to apply the mechanism at its disposal to have the club enter Administration as a matter of urgency.

“Our goal remains simple : to rescue the club and create a sustainable future.”