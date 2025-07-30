Woad to success: How amateur Lottie took golf by storm

Lottie Woad has been installed as favourite for the Women’s Open despite only just turning pro

“No, I’m not tempted to turn pro yet,” insisted England’s Lottie Woad after winning the Women’s Irish Open, her first Ladies European Tour title, as an amateur earlier this month.

Just three weeks later, she is not only a fully-fledged pro but the bookmakers’ favourite to win the Women’s Open, which starts on Thursday.

It comes after Woad, 21, won again on her professional debut at the Women’s Scottish Open last week – and with it, a $300,000 (£223,000) cash prize.

“It’s a pretty good outcome, I guess,” the Surrey native told Sky Sports with no little understatement after her win in Scotland.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting to win my first event, but I knew I was playing well so I was kind of hoping to contend.”

Woad broke new ground with that victory. She is the first player to win on her professional Ladies European Tour debut since 2024 and only the third in history to win on their professional debut on the LPGA Tour as an LPGA tour member.

Woad’s journey to turning pro

It has been a rollercoaster month for the former amateur world No1, who could not claim the €67,500 (£58,500) prize money for winning the Women’s Irish Open.

Read more Fleet of robots replaces human mowers at Women’s Open

Explaining why she wasn’t inclined to turn pro yet, Woad said: “I’m still trying to get my final two points for the LPGA. I’m trying to get those and then we will see what happens after that.

“It means a lot to get the win. I feel like I’m playing well, and I hope to continue that into Evian next week.”

Her rise continued the following week when she finished joint third at the Evian Championship, earning the final points she needed for LPGA membership.

However, her amateur status again denied her prize money of $547,200 (£407,000) from the major. Woad turned pro just two days later.

She is now looking ahead to the Women’s Open, where she is the favourite to win – and could add multiply her earnings from the Scottish Open.

The AIG Women’s Open tees off at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course tomorrow and has a total pot of $9.75m (£7.3m), with a winner’s prize of $1.5m (£1.1m).