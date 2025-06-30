Wimbledon: Strawberry merch drives sales increase at All England Club

Strawberry merchandise has proven popular at Wimbledon’s retail outlets (Image: ©AELTC/David Cliff)

Wimbledon may be famous for its strawberries but it’s not the edible variety that is boosting profits at the All England Club as it prepares for the annual deluge of tennis fans over the coming fortnight.

Championship chiefs have sought to capitalise on the seasonal red fruit’s place in the quintessential Wimbledon experience with a range of strawberry-themed retail products, from clothing to gifts – and they have proven to be a smash hit, according to the AELTC.

Among the most popular items is a children’s strawberry character plush toy which sells for £22, but there are also T-shirts (£45), knitwear (£89), socks (£14), sweatbands (£10), mugs (£12), water bottles (£35) and keyrings (£10).

Wimbledon retail bosses say they have significantly expanded the range in response to the demand, adding children’s versions of popular items such as the strawberry bucket hat (£28/£39) and must-have soft toy.

“When we consider the design and sourcing of our collections, we pay close attention to the things in which Wimbledon sits apart from the rest of the tennis and sporting landscape and in such a way, our affinity with strawberries is somewhat unique,” AELTC head of retail Dan Ashmore told City AM.

“We’ve doubled down on the success of strawberry branded items from 2024, with best-selling sweatshirts back in the range and now complimented by tees, baseball caps, plush toys and more.”

Wimbledon retail sales up 13 per cent in 2025

Last year’s rise of the “tenniscore” fashion trend gave Wimbledon merchandise sales a major boost, with pre-tournament sales up 54 per cent – as City AM reported at the time. That growth has been not only maintained but continued.

Read more Andy Murray statue: Wimbledon chiefs confirm All England Club tribute

Trading across the onsite shops and online store is up 13 per cent year-on-year so far in 2025. On digital channels alone – the only way to buy official merch outside of the grounds of the All England Club – the uptick is 15 per cent.

Wimbledon wordmark baseball caps, which feature the tournament’s names spelled out in Hollywood-signage style block capitals and come in green and navy, have again been the subject of “exceptionally strong” demand, officials say.

The caps retail for £35, making them a cheaper alternative to the £65 Ralph Lauren designs emblazoned with the Championship logo, and sold out both onsite and online in 2023 and 2024.

Official Wimbledon towels, like those used to mop the sweaty faces of the pros on court, remain a hit and are credited with driving online sales. A new addition to the range is a bath robe made from recycled towels from previous years.

All players at Wimbledon receive a range of gifts that includes a £250 voucher for the official stores (Image: AELTC/David Cliff)

On top of their prize money, all players receive a £250 voucher to spend at the official shop. It is part of a selection of gifts that also includes Ralph Lauren perfume, fresh cut flowers, a Wimbledon duffle bag and a can of Pimm’s.

The AELTC subsidiary which runs the Championships saw turnover increase to £407m last year, up from £380m, generating an operating profit of £54m and – following its annual payment to the Lawn Tennis Association – a pre-tax profit of £6m. A breakdown for retail in not published.

As for the actual strawberries, prices have increased for the first time in 15 years but only to a modest £2.70 and visitors to the Championships are free to bring their own food and drink into the grounds – leaving more money for those all-important souvenirs.