Wimbledon in New York? British tennis Championships return to Big Apple

New York will have a Wimbledon fan zone yet again after The Hill was recommissioned for a third year.

Moving to a bigger venue on the banks of the East River, 3,500 fans will be able to tune into the each day’s play at the All England Club.

Sally Bolton, Chief Executive of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted that The Hill in New York will back for a third edition.

The 2022 endition

“The event has really begun to establish itself as a special occasion where Wimbledon fans can gather, enjoy the live tennis and feel part of The Championships, even from afar.

“This year’s edition will be bigger and better, with our new location at Brooklyn Bridge Park allowing even more people to come along and enjoy the mix of music and tennis.

“We look forward to celebrating Wimbledon finals weekend with New York’s passionate tennis fans.”

The move reinforces the popularity of the championships across the world with New York one of four cities – alongside London, Paris and Melbourne – which host a Grand Slam event.

Entry to The Hill will be by ballot only with demand set to be high.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova won the singles titles last year.