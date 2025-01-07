Williams’ improving Djelo looks set to fly in the Ryanair

Djelo won the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on his last start.

CHELTENHAM is now little over two months away and in the coming weeks I’m going to begin to build an ante-post portfolio ahead of the Festival.

The aim with these bets is to find something at big odds that is likely to go off a much shorter price if lining up in March.

While there’s plenty of risk attached to guessing where horses will run, the rewards can also be handsome if getting it right.

Following yesterday’s release of the three major chase race entries we know a bit more about where runners will be heading, and I think I’ve spotted an interesting bet in the Ryanair.

DJELO proved that he was ideally suited to a trip of two-and-a-half miles when running away with the Peterborough Chase on his last start, putting last season’s Ryanair Chase winner Protektorat firmly in his place on that occasion.

Ginny’s Destiny, who finished eight lengths ahead of Djelo in last season’s Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival, was further behind in third, highlighting the improvement Venetia Williams’ seven-year-old has made this season.

Prior to running at Huntingdon, he returned with an excellent second in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter, when staying on strongly over the extended two miles.

It now looks as though two-and-a-half miles is his trip, and as a progressive horse, he has all the makings of an ideal candidate for the Ryanair.

He also has the advantage of being versatile ground wise, having run well on everything from good to heavy conditions.

He could well take in the Ascot Chase next month en route to the Festival and a good performance there would see his price shorten significantly.

With that in mind, his current quote of 16/1 looks a good each-way play, and if you’d like extra insurance then 10/1 with William Hill’s Non-Runner Money Back guarantee is also available.

