William Hill Wimbledon Offer – £40 in William Hill Free Bets for Wimbledon 2025

William Hill Wimbledon Offer

Ahead of the final stages of Wimbledon 2025, William Hill is offering new customers who register with the bookmaker an exciting offer. For the chance to get your hands on up to £40 in William Hill free bets, we have provided everything you need to know below, including how to sign up, how to use them, a Wimbledon timetable, and more!

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code G40. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £40 in Free Bets (4x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. #ad gambleaware.org

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

The William Hill Wimbledon offer sees new customers at the bookmaker able to claim up to £40 in William Hill free bets to use throughout the tournament.

Bettors are just required to sign up and make a deposit of just £10 when entering the William Hill promo code G40. Bettors must then place a bet of £10 on any sportsbook markets and wait for this to settle.

Once settled, bettors should receive rewards into their accounts, ready to use within 7 days!

Minimum Bet 💷

£10 Minimum Odds 📈

1/2 Claim By 🗓️

N/A Expiry ⌛️

7 Days Rewarded As 🎁

4 x £10 Free Bets Bonus Code:

G40

How To Get Free Bets on William Hill for Wimbledon

If you want to get your hands on the £40 in free bets to use on Wimbledon, we have provided a step-by-step guide below to help!

Click the link above to take advantage of the William Hill Wimbledon free bets offer. Select ‘Join Here’ and complete the registration process to create your William Hill account. Create a username and password combination to become your login details. Complete any account verifications that are in place. Sign in to your account and enter the William Hill free bets promo code G40 when prompted. Head to the payments section of your account and make a minimum deposit of £10. Place a qualifying bet on any sportsbook markets at odds of 1/2 or more. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your £40 in William Hill free bets. Enjoy!

William Hill Wimbledon Offer T&Cs

Before claiming the William Hill Wimbledon free bets offer, it is important to thoroughly review the terms and conditions. We have included some of the key features of the offer below.

18+. For new UK register customers using promo code G40.

Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals).

The Qualifying Bet must be made in a single stake. Named bet types, such as Trixies and Lucky 15, will not count as Qualifying Bets.

Once the Qualifying Bet has settled, the free bets will be credited to your account as 4 x £10 denominations.

7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each).

If you ‘cash out’ your Qualifying Bet or it is voided, you will no longer be eligible for this promotion.

Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer.

Guide To Wimbledon: Everything You Need To Know

Wimbledon is etched in history as one of the biggest and most traditional Grand Slams to win. The players must wear all white, spectators enjoy strawberries and cream, and royalty and famous faces watch on from the Royal Box across 14 days of top tennis action.

Read more William Hill Royal Ascot Offer – William Hill Free Bet Royal Ascot for June

Wimbledon 2025 has certainly brought some shocks, with a record number of seeded players heading out in the first few rounds. It has been hot and hard for the players, with the grass courts proving yet again to be one of the toughest on the calendar.

Bidding to secure a third Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles championship in a row is Carlos Alcaraz. While world number one Aryna Sabalenka is looking to secure her first Wimbledon championship and become the first number 1 Ladies seed since Ashleigh Barty in 2021.

Wimbledon Previous Winners Year Gentlemen’s Singles Ladies Singles 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Barbora Krejcikova 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Marketa Vondrousova 2022 Novak Djokovic Elena Rybakina 2021 Novak Djokovic Ashleigh Barty

Wimbledon 2025 Timetable

Wimbledon is a two-week event with so much top tennis action to enjoy. To help you keep up with all of the action and ensure you do not miss any matches you want to see, we have included a full tournament timetable below.

Day Schedule Mon 30th June Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Tues 1st July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Wed 2nd July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles First Round Thurs 3rd July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles First Round Fri 4th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round Sat 5th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round (18&U) Sun 6th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Second Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round (18&U) Mon 7th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Girls’ Singles Second Round (18&U)

Boys’ Doubles First Round (18&U) Tues 8th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles First Round

Boys’ Singles Second Round (18&U)

Girls’ Doubles First Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Wed 9th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Quarter-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Third Round (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Second Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Thurs 10th July Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Fri 11th July Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sat 12th July Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

Ladies’ Singles Final

Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Girls’ Singles Final (18&U)

Girls’ Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys’ Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles Semi-finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sun 13th July Ladies’ Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals

Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Final

Boys’ Singles Final (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Responsible Gambling

It is important to always practice responsible gambling when placing bets. Set yourself a budget you can afford and stick to, and keep track of the time you spend at a bookmaker. Set deposit limits and utilise the various responsible gambling tools available, such as setting limits to your account and applying self-exclusion tools. If you or someone you know is concerned about online gambling and their habits, there are several resources and helplines available for support.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does Wimbledon go on for?

Wimbledon lasts for 14 days each year.

Can I bet on Wimbledon live at William Hill?

Yes, William Hill offers live betting on Wimbledon for its customers.

Can existing customers claim the William Hill Wimbledon betting offer?

This particular William Hill free bets offer for Wimbledon is exclusively for new customers.

Are there any free William Hill bets for Wimbledon?

William Hill free bets are available across Wimbledon for both new and existing customers.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.