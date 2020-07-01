Wigan Athletic football club enters administration amid 'significant impact' of coronavirus pandemic

Wigan Athletic has entered administration following the “significant impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on the football club’s finances.

Paul Stanley, Gerald Krasner and Dean Watson from Begbies Traynor have been appointed as joint administrators, the Championship team said in a statement.

Read more: When and where to watch the Premier League after lockdown hiatus

Krasner said: “Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures this season and to urgently find interested parties to save Wigan Athletic FC and the jobs of the people who work for the club.”

It marks the first professional club in England to fall into administration during the pandemic, just weeks after a Hong Kong based consortium took over the club and promised to steel its future.

As recently as last week, a Hong Kong-based businessman, Wai Kay Au Yeung, was registered as the owner of more than 75 per cent of the club’s holding company. Au Yeung had initially been a minority shareholder in the Next Leader Fund (NFL) consortium.

On 4 June, the club’s owners, the International Entertainment Corporation, approved the sale of Wigan Athletic to NFL in a deal with £17.5m, plus repayment of £24.4m the company had invested in the club.

Krasner added: “Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club.

“Wigan Athletic has been a focal point and source of pride for the town since 1932 and anyone who is interested in buying this historic sporting institution should contact the joint administrators.”

Read more: Premier League could move or postpone Leicester home games due to lockdown

The club played a Championship game as recently as yesterday, where Wigan Athletic won 3-0 against Stoke City.

Its next match against Brentford is due to take place this Saturday.