Wiegman slams player-coach relationships amid Leicester City investigation

ALGECIRAS, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 27: Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England, looks on prior to the Women’s international friendly match between England and Italy at Estadio Nuevo Mirador Algeciras, Spain on February 27, 2024 in Algeciras, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England manager Sarina Wiegman has weighed in on the player-coach relationship debate in women’s football, describing such associations as “very inappropriate”.

The Lionesses’ boss was asked to comment on the situation after Leicester City boss Willie Kirk was placed under investigation by his club after he was accused of indulging in a player-coach relationship.

“I think player-coach relationships are very inappropriate,” said Wiegman, whose Lionesses side take on Sweden in a Euro 2025 qualifier on 5 April.

“We should not accept that and it’s not healthy. That is basically what it is. In our environment, it’s a professional one. It’s all about performing and it should always be safe. Things can happen, but it’s inappropriate and we all should be very aware of that.”

Managers on player-coach relationships

The subject has been a hot topic in the Women’s Super League with Chelsea boss Emma Hayes recently forced to apologise for suggesting player-player relationships were inappropriate despite some of her players being involved in relations.

“Player-coach relationships are inappropriate,” Hayes said on player-coach relations.

“We have to look at it in the context of where the game has come from. We’re in a professional era now where the expectation in place for players and coaches is such that all of our focus and attention has got to be on having the top standards.”

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor said: “I think player-coach is inappropriate. We’ve seen it happen, but when a person holds a position of power it’s really not the right thing. For me, player and staff is not acceptable.”

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said: “I think it’s very inappropriate for a number of reasons. It’s a clear no with relationships between player and manager.”

England face Sweden, France and the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2025 qualification group.

The competition will take place in Switzerland.