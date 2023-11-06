Why World Travel Market is the most bonkers trade fair in London

World Travel Market runs this week until Wednesday

“I’ll see you in Nova Scotia!” a colleague yells. “Then I’m off to Nepal!”

World Travel Market might be the most objectively bonkers business event in London. But what is it? Representatives from pretty much every country in the world rock up to the Excel Centre in Canning Town for three days of intense self promotion. This year 184 countries are going, and pass holders spend their time rushing between ‘countries’ to meet reps for coffees.

The event involves chatting to locals from as many different nations as possible to strike business deals. It’s basically a big jamboree for the travel industry and an introvert’s worst nightmare.

Perhaps problematically, some stands have locals performing traditional dances in local dress for entertainment. Rock up to the Vietnamese area and you might be fed Pho from a grinning Hanoi local who has set her kitchen up in the conference hall. In Italy, try Parmesan pasta while some Pavarotti knock-off belts, and at Colombia you might see coffee beans getting ground and processed against a striking beach-and-jungle backdrop.

World Travel Market is where travel agents go to strike deals with tour operators, hotels and tourist boards. When you buy a package holiday or see a hotel or trip advertised via a travel agent, it’s likely that hotel or trip gained the travel agent’s trust at World Travel Market.

By 4.30pm, World Travel Market turns into the best kind of chaos. Every country tries to outdo each other by offering the best free drinks, food and entertainment. At the Nashville stand a country musician strums. Over at New York, there’s a mean cocktail. Even though everything’s basically a free-for-all there are invite only events where the great and good of World Travel Market sneer at the rest over daytime wines.

In a horrific move, the website promises “endless networking.”

There’s a very good argument for turning up at 4pm and doing all your meetings over grown up beverages instead of daytime coffees. But by daytime my strategy is to avoid making formal meetings and instead wander around making eye contact with people, then making beelines to the friendliest. It always leads to a story.

Journalists like me snoop around for stories by grilling locals and asking them what’s new for 2024. Interesting talks go on all day, for three days, about the future of travel.

England’s tourism sector alone contributes £106 billion to the British economy (GDP) and supports 2.6 million jobs, according to Visit Britain. World Travel Market is the eccentric, chaotic, beating heart of an industry that is central to the UK.

If you work in travel, and don’t absolutely hate people, I’d recommend showing up. Register online and follow the latest World Travel Market news on their website.