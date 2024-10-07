Why smart rings are the next big thing in wellness tech

Smart rings are taking wellness tracking to the next level, blending cutting-edge tech with a subtle design. From Oura’s personalised insights to Ultrahuman’s metabolic tracking, these accessories keep you in tune with your body 24/7. Whether you’re looking for detailed health data or a simplified approach to wellness, there’s a smart ring for every need.

Oura

Best for… personalised insights

Oura Ring 4 provides advanced health metrics such as sleep, stress, heart rate, and activity tracking. With a lightweight, stylish design, it offers personalised wellness suggestions to optimise daily routines.

Get it for £499 here.

Ultrahuman

Best for… advanced metabolic tracking

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is designed for fitness enthusiasts, offering features like circadian rhythm tracking, temperature monitoring, and heart rate data. Its ultra-lightweight titanium build makes it ideal for 24/7 wear.

Get it for £327.99 here.

Amazfit

Best for… design

The Helio Ring combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, monitoring heart rate, sleep quality, and activity levels. With its intuitive interface and personalised insights, it helps you stay on top of your wellness journey without sacrificing style.

Get it for £269 at uk.amazfit.com

Samsung

Best for… simplifying wellness

Galaxy Ring offers a simple approach to everyday wellness, thanks to its unobtrusive design and round-the-clock customised support. Featuring cutting-edge sleep analysis, cycle tracking, heart rate alerts and more, it helps users gain a holistic understanding of overall wellbeing.

Get it for £399 here.

Ringconn

Best for… lightweight look

From monitoring how well you’re recovering to giving insights into your daily energy levels, Ringconn is designed for real life – and it’s light enough that you’ll forget you’re even wearing it.

Get it for £249 here.

Circular Ring

Best for… long-term tracking

The Circular Ring tracks a broad range of health metrics, including heart rate, sleep stages, and energy levels, while offering insights for improving overall wellness.

Get it for £229 here.