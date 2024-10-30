Why Rachel Reeves’s Budget is making businesses nervous | Bonds & Ballots

Is business scared of Rachel Reeves? And should it be?

City bosses have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks as Labour prepares to deliver its first budget in government.

The Chancellor’s fiscal plans could set the tone of British politics for the next decade and scores of business leaders have warned a series of rumoured tax hikes could dissuade investment and threaten the appeal of the UK as a place to run a company.

But are the concerns founded? And what potential policies are spooking businesses the most?

City AM’s City Editor Charlie Conchie takes a look at all the alarms in the run-up to Labour’s first budget.