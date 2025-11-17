Why Geneva is perfect for a long weekend getaway

Geneva, nestled between the Alps and Lake Geneva, is wrapped around one spur of the largest lake in Western Europe. The city is best known for its iconic Jet d’Eau fountain and as a global hub for diplomacy and watchmaking. Surrounded by picturesque mountains and fresh Mountain Air, the “City of Peace”, as it has become known, is a perfect destination for a weekend break.

Where to stay

The Woodward Auberge, on the shores of Lake Geneva, is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, an all-suite luxury hotel situated on the edge of the diplomatic district. It resides in a lovingly restored 1901 Belle Époque building, once the home of HSBC in Geneva (the safe is still in existence and forms one of three bunkers in the building).

The hotel offers an intimate atmosphere, with 26 unique suites designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, ranging from one-bedroom affairs to larger, whole-floor apartments designed for families. Those on the top floor command expansive views of the lake and Mont Blanc. Its three Michelin Keys make it Switzerland’s most celebrated luxury hotel.

Where to eat in Geneva

Located in the basement of the Woodward Auberge is L’Atelier Robuchon, Geneva’s only two-Michelin star restaurant. It offers an open-kitchen concept with a dramatic 36-seat counter and a French menu that incorporates subtle Asian influences. Laurent-Perrier is in plentiful supply and the lifts go straight up into the hotel, so there’s no walk home afterwards.

The hotel is also home to Le Jardinier, which offers best-in-class seasonal French cuisine. Based on the elevated ground floor, Le Jardinier has views across the lake into the old town and is a perfectly acceptable alternative to L’Atelier Robuchon. There’s also Bar 37, a convivial piano lounge overlooking Lake Geneva, featuring a cocktail menu that makes the most of local and Swiss spirits.

What to do in Geneva

If you don’t want to leave the hotel, the Guerlain Spa occupies two floors and 1,200 square meters of the Woodward Auberge. Guests can book treatments in the spa, or make their way around the immersive thermal circuit, which includes a sauna, hammam and cold bath. For those guests planning a more active getaway, the spa offers private pre-ski coaching for mobility and activation techniques as well as a private transfer to your chosen ski resort. When guests return, they can book a well-deserved recovery massage.

Across the lake, a 15-minute walk from the hotel, Geneva’s old town is the perfect destination for window shopping or picking up some traditional Swiss chocolates. Cheese lovers will find a range of cafes and restaurants serving fondue in varying sizes and price points.

If you don’t fancy heading up into the mountains to stretch your legs, there are plenty of paths to walk or run around the shores of the lake, where you can take in the views as well as the mountain air.

Don’t miss

Geneva’s watchmaking history. The Swiss city is one of the most highly regarded centres in the world for watchmaking. It hosts Geneva Watch Days, the premier luxury watch fair featuring top Swiss brands, exclusive exhibitions, auctions and watchmaking innovations. It’s also home to the Patek Philippe Museum.

Geneva Tourism and the Fondation Haute Horlogerie have collaborated to produce a guide to Geneva, highlighting the city’s horological sites. The 175-page guide is designed to take visitors around the city’s key time-related landmarks to show the development of the watchmaking industry over time. The guide and tour are both essential for those interested in the world of Swiss watchmaking.

• To book the Woodford Auberge go to auberge.com. For more information on the Patek Philippe Museum go to patek.com/museum. To book L’Atelier Robuchon go to the website here