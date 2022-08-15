Why August Is Actually A Good Month To Find A Job

Job search with resume and job application on computer work table background

Your mind might be at the beach even if your body is firmly at your desk: August is the laziest of the summer months, and with record-breaking UK temperatures this season – a new record-high temperature of 40.3°C was set at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on 28th July – the heatwave has continued with parts of the UK under an amber extreme heat warning last week and hosepipe bans are also in place across southern England.

So you might be thinking it’s not a great time to be looking for a new job: traditionally, recruitment has a couple of peaks: the spring months of March, April, May and again in September. One study even found that Monday is the best day to submit a CV as you have the best chance of being called for an interview if you send your resume in on this day.

Traditionally though, August has been seen as a fallow period for job hunters. Recruiters and HR managers are playing tag teams with their out of office notices, it’s tricky to get sign-off on job specs or budget decisions, which means new positions are few and far between. You’re far better off to wait until September when everyone is back from their holidays, fresh and raring to go and there is a glut of roles waiting to be discovered. Right?

However, flip the narrative and things look a little different: A job advertised in August is potentially one that needs to be filled fast. It’s likely the company is ready to move at speed. Submitting your application for a freshly-advertised position now means you’re also at an advantage because less people will be applying – after all, it’s the summer, they’re all off enjoying themselves, eh?

That means less CVs for a hiring manager to go through, and so yours can stand out. You’ve really got a chance to get a great role this month, with far less competition. So, if you’re ready to see what’s out there, we have three exciting jobs to check out below, and there are fresh opportunities landing on the City A.M. Job Board each and every week too.

Technical Fellow (Solution Architect), Indeed

The Role: The Technical Fellow will help shape the future of Indeed’s “Job Seeker” engineering organisation, which is responsible for one of Indeed’s core businesses.

The Responsibilities: You will architect and plan solutions across the platform, spanning multiple teams and organisations. You’ll partner with senior leadership to develop long term technical vision and strategy and design new software systems and enhancements to existing systems to support substantial new software features and products.

The Requirements: 15 or more years’ of experience with large-scale Internet software development and five years of experience working in an individual contributor leadership role are required.

Find out more about the Technical Fellow job or check out other opportunities at Indeed.

Sales Operations Analyst, Experian

The Role: The Sales Operations Analyst is an integral role in Experian’s EDQ UKI Sales Operations Team, reporting to the Head of Operations and will provide critical insight into sales performance and trends.

The Responsibilities: Working closely with sales leadership and business operations, you will play an important role across the sales pipeline from prospect to order execution and delivery. You will understand how to balance getting details right in a fast-paced environment and identify areas for opportunity across key processes.

The Requirements: You’ll need an understanding of data manipulation and analysis, business processes, and an ability to work and influence across the business unit. Experience with tools such as Salesforce and PowerBI, and a solid foundation of Excel are an advantage.

More information on the Sales Operations Analyst is available as are additional openings at Experian.

Senior QA Engineer, Codat

The Role: Codat is a fast-growing technology company headquartered in Central London and is now seeking a Senior QA Engineer who will represent quality throughout the team and encourage critical thinking as well as supporting automation.

The Responsibilities: Building high coverage for Codat’s API across third-party software platforms will include building data formats into its financial data standard. You’ll also reliably and quickly process huge amounts of financial data into Codat’s data cache and query engine.

The Requirements: You’ll have several years’ experience with automated testing and will be comfortable creating, maintaining and managing automated C# test suites in an object-oriented codebase.You’ll be able to review and challenge functional specifications for specificity and testability and design test suites for them too.

More on the Senior QA Engineer is available as are other jobs at Codat.

