Who owns Leeds United? How much did the 49ers group pay Andrea Radrizzani in 2023?

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MAY 04: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on May 04, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of Leeds United?

The owners of NFL side San Francisco 49ers own Leeds United.

American businessmen Paraag Marathe and Jed York run 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group, an investment arm of San Francisco 49ers.

The group sold a minority stake to US venture capitalists Ackerley Partners last November.

A number of celebrities have invested in the 49ers Enterprises, including actor Russell Crowe and swimmer Michael Phelps.

Will Ferrell became the latest celebrity to buy a stake in the group.

Other investors include golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Who are the directors and chairman of Leeds United?

Paraag Marathe is the chairman of Leeds United.

Rudy Cline-Thomas, who founded asset management company Mastry Ventures, is the vice-chairman. He is an investor in 49ers Enterprises.

Angus Kinnear is the club’s chief executive. Kinnear was previously a club executive at West Ham and Arsenal.

Peter Lowy, who is described as a “lifelong Leeds United and football supporter”, is also on the club’s board of directors.

What is 49ers Enterprises’ net worth?

49ers Enterprises was valued by Forbes at $5.97bn in 2023.

Jed York’s family’s net worth amounts to $5.8bn, according to Forbes. He is the son of Denise York, who is part of a family who made their money in construction.

Paraag Marathe is a close friend of Jed York.

Peter Lowy is the son of one of Australia’s richest men, Frank Lowy.

Jed York’s 49ers Enterprises owns Leeds United.

When did 49ers Enterprises buy Leeds United and who was the previous owner?

49ers Enterprises took full ownership of Leeds United in 2023.

They owned a 44 per cent stake in Leeds and bought the remaining 56 per cent stake from Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani for around £170m.

49ers Enterprises first became a minority shareholder in 2018 and gradually raised their stake over the five-year period.

What is 49ers Enterprises’ record as Leeds owner?

49ers Enterprises’ first full year as Leeds owners have seen the club push for promotion from the Championship.

They took over shortly after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2023.

Leeds posted a £33.7m loss for the 2022/23 season.

Before Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises invested in 2018, Leeds had been in turmoil.

The club were promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2020/21 season and played three seasons in England’s top flight.