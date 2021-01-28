The Premier League’s ongoing dispute with a Chinese broadcaster doesn’t appear to have affected its popularity in the Far East.

England’s top division has been named the most popular football league in China by a new report ranking digital performance.

It had 80 per cent more engagement on leading social media platform Weibo than La Liga, the second most popular league, according to the Red Card study by digital sports agency Mailman.

Read more: Covid-19 deals €2bn blow to world’s leading football clubs, says Deloitte

Premier League clubs have experimented with sharing short in-play clips as part of a new media rights deal with Tencent signed in September.

That contract the termination of a £564m agreement with PPTV over non-payments; a dispute that has led to legal action on both sides.

“Football fans in China have shown their loyal and passionate support for Premier League clubs for many years, so we are proud to have won the Red Card award again,” said chief executive Richard Masters.

“Our innovative digital coverage has continued to evolve and prove popular with fans in China, at a time when the importance of digital content in people’s lives has been emphasised during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Multitasking with Marathe

Is Paraag Marathe the busiest man in sport? The new vice-chairman of Leeds United must have a strong claim.

Marathe took up the role this week as the owners of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers increased their stake in the Premier League club to 37 per cent.

He will combine his new responsibilities at Elland Road with being executive vice president of football operations at the 49ers.

And if that wasn’t enough, Marathe is chairman of USA Cricket, which has bold plans across the Atlantic.

Matchroom moves into media

The march of the Matchroom empire shows no sign of abating.

The multi-sport promotion operation has launched its own productiuon arm, Matchroom Media, to make live programming and original documentaries.

Matchroom Media will be run by Katie Hearn, its current director of programming. Hearn is a former Sky Sports producer and brother to Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie.

She said: “We’re excited to expand to produce not only more live sport, but engaging new content to support these events and the sportsmen and women that drive them.”

Wimbledon optimism

The prospect of an Olympics or European Championship without fans might be very real but there seems to be greater confidence over Wimbledon.

Lavish packages for the tennis grand slam are being touted by Engage Hospitality, an authorised reseller for the Championships.

Private tables of up to 14 people are being offered, with prices starting from £750 plus VAT per person.

Going, going, gong

You can’t put a price on achieving your Olympic dream at the fourth time of asking.

Unless, that is, you auction the gold medal, as Cuban shooter Leuris Pupo did at the weekend.

Pupo won gold in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at London 2012, held at Royal Artillery Barracks.

His medal fetched $73,205 at the sale by RR Auction in Bostol, the US, from a major Olympic medal collector.