Official advice on wearing masks in public could change after new evidence suggested the measure could help protect people from coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far advised only people with coronavirus symptoms should wear masks in public.

Read more: Apple donates 10m face masks to healthcare workers for coronavirus relief effort

Those caring for people with coronavirus should also wear masks, official guidance has maintained.

But a new study in Hong Kong has suggested coronavirus masks could help protect the public from catching coronavirus, it is reported.

A panel of WHO health experts is now set to review the evidence today. That could lead to the current advice changing.

“There is right now a debate about the usefulness of masks,” infections disease expert Professor David Heymann told a Chatham House briefing.

Heymann, quoted by Sky News, added: “Hong Kong has provided some evidence that masks may be useful in protecting individuals from infection.”

But he added: “It’s not clear yet whether or not that’s true.”

So far WHO has maintained masks are not an effective measure against coronavirus except for healthcare workers. Doctors and nurses wear them in tandem with eye protection to prevent infection from coughs and sneezes.

Read more: UK coronavirus: Brits don face masks (and Tesco bags) on public transport

But Heyman added: “It seems there will be a debate trying to decide whether masks play a role at some point.”

Private sector could mass produce masks

“And believe me, if they do, there is a private sector healthy enough to begin producing those masks in quantities necessary [to distribute them widely].”

Read more: CMA warns firms against coronavirus rip-offs as face mask and hand sanitiser prices soar

Face mask prices have surged in the virus crisis as shoppers seek to stock up.

That has led to the UK competition watchdog warning retailers not to price gouge worried consumers.

It has set up a taskforce to investigate price hikes for popular products in the Covid-19 outbreak.