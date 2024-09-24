Letter to the editor: Why the Covid Inquiry should interest City A.M.

A member of the public observing the National Covid Memorial Wall, Photo credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

[RE: The UK economy is suffering from long Covid and a short memory, 23 Sept]



It was disappointing to read the suggestion from your editor-in-chief Christian May yesterday that the “main purpose” of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is “a form of stage-managed catharsis”. I cannot agree.

It is estimated that the total cost of UK government spending as a result of Covid-19 will exceed £376bn.

This will be borne by future generations. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is investing the time and energy needed to examine what worked, what did not and what should be done differently and better next time. Given the human and economic costs, these are vital issues. This, therefore, is the purpose of the Inquiry.

Mr May is wrong to state that the conclusions of the Inquiry will not be public until 2027. Two months ago we published our first report into pandemic preparedness, containing recommendations for government.

We will continue to publish conclusions and recommendations as we complete each investigation.

Mr May suggests that the Inquiry “exists now as background noise”. Publications such as City A.M. have a vital role in reporting the work of the Inquiry: our witnesses’ evidence, our public hearings, our reports and recommendations when they are published.

Economic impact is a key focus of the Inquiry – we have an entire investigation devoted to examining the economic interventions taken by the governments of the UK’s four nations in response to the pandemic.

When those hearings begin, I hope Mr May will attend to cover proceedings for the benefit of City A.M.’s readers.



Ben Connah, Inquiry secretary, UK Covid-19 Inquiry