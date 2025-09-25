White House to stop any effort attempting to ban Israel from World Cup

The White House will look to stop “any effort” attempting to ban Israel from the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States.

A United Nations advisory panel this week urged both Fifa and Uefa to suspend Israel from competitive international football, and club teams from competition, due to the conflict in Gaza.

Fifa is yet to respond, despite Israel continuing to play scheduled World Cup qualifiers – they face Norway and Italy away from home in October before taking on Moldova at home in November.

Israeli Premier League team Maccabi Tel Aviv are participating in the Europa League, and played out a goalless draw with Greek side PAOK FC on Wednesday. They head to Aston Villa in November.

But the White House, seen as a key ally of Israel and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have rebuked any idea of banning the side from the World Cup.

A state department spokesperson told Sky News: “We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel’s national soccer team from the World Cup.”

World Cup qualifying

The 2026 Fifa World Cup – hosted next summer by the United States, Canada and Mexico – faces potential hurdles outside of Israel’s qualifying status, with a number of teams – including already qualified Iran – potentially seeing tightened visa entry requirements restricting access to the tournament for fans.

President Donald Trump has also called for Canada to be turned into the 51st state of America, while remarks about Mexicans south of the border have caused uproar.

But Fifa and Trump are close, with football’s governing body chief Gianni Infantino a guest at the President’s inauguration. Fifa recently opened US HQ offices in the New York Trump Tower, while Trump maintains ownership of the original Club World Cup trophy.

Palestine beat Kuwait 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Oman in their two most recent World Cup Qualifiers.