White House gives coveted US-UK corridor the green light to double jabbed travellers

The White House has reportedly confirmed that it will lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers entering the country from November 8.

Those flying into the US will need to show proof that they have had both jabs, as well as having a negative coronavirus test with three days of departure, a White House official told Reuters.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the updated travel measure on Twitter today.

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

It means the coveted travel corridor between the UK and the US, one frequented by London’s business and financial hub dwellers, will be reopened after more than a 18 months of curbed travel.

The move comes just two days after the US said it would reopen its borders with Canada and Mexico to double jabbed travellers, who also require a negative test within three days of leaving.