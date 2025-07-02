Whisky Business: Commando Spirit’s unique brand

Commando Spirit, the brainchild of retired Royal Marines Brigadier Rory Copinger-Symes CBE.

Whisky Business: City AM’s monthly look at the world of whisky.

A handful of big-name brands dominate the world of whisky, but there’s a growing number of smaller, artisan whisky brands carving out niches in the market. One of these is Commando Spirit, the brainchild of retired Royal Marines Brigadier Rory Copinger-Symes CBE.

Commando Spirit is a unique brand with a unique backstory. Rory, who spent 37 years in the Royal Marines, first conceived the idea during his second tour with 45 Commando, which is based in Arbroath, Scotland.

The Officers’ Mess of the unit has a decades-old tradition that dictates an officer leaving should present the Mess with a bottle of single malt not currently in its collection. Over the years, this tradition has helped the Mess achieve one of the largest private whisky collections in Scotland.

When a Scottish Whisky Association representative verified this lofty achievement, he offered a select group the chance to earn a “Master Blender for a day” certificate, sparking Rory’s interest in the world of whisky.

After he retired from the Royal Marines in early 2021, Rory collaborated with a small Scottish distillery, and the first batch of Commando Spirit blended whisky was born, selling out within 24 hours.

A whisky for all tastes

“My primary goal was to ensure that a seasoned Scotch drinker would instantly recognise it on the nose,” Rory tells City AM. “I wanted that peaty, slightly salty ‘western isle’ aroma – a scent that immediately signifies, ‘This is definitely a Scotch.’ There should be no confusion with a bourbon or anything else.”

It’s taken plenty of time, money and most importantly, patience to get the spirit to where it is today. The blending process itself is a dedicated three-month journey. Rory starts by selecting a high-quality base blend of Scotch from the market.

This liquid then undergoes a meticulous maturation process, passing through several different types of barrels.

“It’s difficult to give an exact figure as it varies with atmospheric conditions and temperatures,” Rory noted, “but broadly, it’s about a three-month process. This includes putting the blend into one cask, then another, before a final tasting and bottling.”

The whisky is designed for both whisky enthusiasts and new drinkers alike. Rory said he wanted to ensure each dram offered “enough bite” for aficionados without overwhelming newcomers. The key, he says, is in the finish. “I wanted it to be incredibly smooth.”

He adds: “That’s where many people trying whisky for the first time get put off; they experience that harsh burn in the throat. A smooth finish is generally more enjoyable for most, but some blends can be quite rough.”

The result is a lightly smoky, peaty aroma and taste reminiscent of a traditional Islay, which moves through the drink, quickly replaced with a soft, sweet sherry cask finish.

The blended whisky is incredibly versatile. It’s easy to sip, with or without water, and it would make a solid base for a longer drink or cocktail. The subtle smoky notes to begin, followed by the smooth, sweeter finish, give this drink a much broader appeal than the traditional whisky set.

Commando Spirit’s growth

Despite some bumps along the way, Commando has sold 5,000 bottles since its launch and Rory is gearing up for the brand’s next stage of growth.

“My focus is on building on this foundation,” Rory stated. “This position allows me to engage with wholesalers, increase marketing efforts, and push the product wider.”

Commando has branched into gin with “Chin Strapped Gin,” military slang for extreme exhaustion, reflecting the arduous nature of commando training, particularly on Dartmoor, where the gin is distilled.

The handcrafted, small-batch gin incorporates botanicals found wild on Dartmoor, such as gorse flowers and bastard balm. Rory’s also looking at the world of rum with an entry-level rum in the works and a premium product in the initial stages of design. “I don’t know if we’ll get there,” he muses, “but that’s potentially where we could be in two to three years.”

On the whisky front, Rory’s next foray will be into the single malt space. “ I’m currently considering whether to release it as a commemorative edition based on historical stories or simply as a core single malt within the brand,” he says. I’m certainly looking at more commemorative options, perhaps building around specific battles or Victoria Cross recipients to keep the Commando theme and story alive.”

The Commando ethos

Having spent nearly four decades in the army, Rory is no stranger to discipline and persistence. Still, even he admits that starting a business has been a lot harder than he initially imagined.

When asked what lessons he’d pass on to others trying to do the same thing, Rory says, “Persistence, sheer determination, maintaining focus on your objectives, and accepting that you’ll face knocks en route.”

He adds, “I call them ‘ambushes,’ given my military background. ‘Ambushed, right, you keep going forward.’ I quite like having that as a watch-out for ambushes in business – it’s a fitting way to put it, and it keeps the Commando ethos going.”

On the topic of ethos, having witnessed firsthand the profound impact of conflicts, Rory is committed to using the brand to give something back.

“When I set up this project, I was very conscious that while Commando Spirit was my idea, born from my experiences in the Royal Marines and the Commando Force, I felt duty-bound to give back,” he says. “The easiest and best way for me to do that was through the Royal Marines Charity.”

“This business became a way for me to generate income specifically for the charity.

As the project has evolved, more and more people have approached me asking for help,” Rory adds. “I’ve also supported various other people, including some veterans setting up their own small businesses… All the beneficiaries are veterans, so it’s all very connected to the veteran organisation.