After two months of coronavirus lockdown, Britain’s high streets are waking up again.

From Pret to Pizza Express, cafes and restaurants across the country are working out how to restart their businesses.

So what chains can customers expect to open up again on Monday, when so-called non-essential businesses are allowed to make their long-awaited return?

And more to the point: what’s already open?

Pret a Manger

Office workers’ favourite quick fix for coffee, baguettes, and vegan chocolate cookies originally opened the doors of 10 of its stores in mid-April, near to some of the biggest NHS hospitals.

Now, it has more than 300 restaurants open across the UK, including 85 in London. More are set to be added to that list soon, including 10 Veggie Pret outlets.

Customers are not yet able to eat their baked goods in store, but they can get their favourite Pret regulars on Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo, meaning you can finally satisfy that two-month craving for a coconut milk chai latte.

Here is a list of stores.

Nando’s

Nando’s, king of grilled chicken and favourite restaurant of the short-lived Change UK political group, now has more than 200 restaurants open in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and many more, most of which offer a delivery service on Deliveroo.

For the locations that are not on the delivery app, customers can buy their favourite peri peri treats via click and collect.

Find out where your nearest store is here.

McDonald’s

The world’s biggest fast food joint started off by only opening its drive-thru restaurants, causing massive queues of hungry customers looking to get their first Big Mac in months.

Now, it has opened more and 1,000 restaurants across the nation. Here is the McDonalds store locator.

McDonald’s has already opened more than 1,000 stores (AFP via Getty Images)

Wagamama

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group may have announced the closure of 125 Frankie & Bennie stores recently, but it is better news for lovers of the pan-Asian brand.

By the end of June, the chain will be firing up the stoves again at 67 restaurants for delivery on Delivery, including more than 20 sites in London.

It already has a clutch of restaurants open in the capital, while Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, Newcastle, and many other parts of the country also have locations open again.

Greggs

The north-east’s favourite bakery chain has said it plans to reopen around 800 stores from mid-June, with the goal of having all shops open again by the start of July.

Here are the details.

Burger King

Fans of the Whopper rejoice, as 112 Burger King outlets are already open for delivery or drive through.

This is expected to rise to 350 restaurants by the end of June.

Find out more here

(Getty Images)

Starbucks

The American coffee chain began a gradual reopening in mid-May for drive-thru, takeaway, and delivery.

It is also set to open locations at Welcome Break motorway services across the UK. The easiest way to find your nearest shop is to use the online store locator.

KFC

The fried chicken maestros at KFC have already opened the doors of 700 restaurants for delivery, drive through and takeaway,

The sites are offering limited menus, but are available across Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo.

Find out more here.

Pizza Express

The pizza favourite may not have reopened its Woking branch yet, but a handful of restaurants across the capital are offering delivery services.

However, the bad news for Pizza Express lovers is that the company could be forced to permanently close some of its 470 UK restaurants after the crisis heaped pressure on the already debt-laden firm.

The company is yet to open its doors to the rest of the country, but when it does, here is all the information you need.

Costa

Coffee favourite Costa has also said it will reopen vast swathes of its UK empire, with more than 300 sites already operating.

A number of locations in Greater London are available for takeaway already, while a full nationwide list can be found here.