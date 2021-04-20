Pubs and restaurants to reopen in Scotland next Monday

Scotland will reopen its pubs and restaurants for the first time in months from Monday 26 April, in a move that broadly brings Scotland into line with England’s current Covid-19 restrictions.

Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can open, along with shops, gyms, libraries and museums as lockdown eases.

Rules and restrictions around the precise nature of hospitality reopening will remain in place. Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors, and alcohol will only be allowed to be served outside.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted and funerals and weddings will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people – with the caveat that no alcohol will be allowed at the events.

Close contact services like beauty parlours will be given the green light to reopen, and people who have been shielding can return to work if unable to work from home and children who have done the same can go back to school.

The easing of lockdown will take mainland Scotland down from its current Level 4 restrictions to Level 3.

Speaking in an address to the nation today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We’re hopeful of seeing sustained progress in the weeks and months ahead.”

The latest coronavirus data for Scotland showed 178 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while just two people died within 28 days of a positive test.

Should Scotland’s data on coronavirus continue to move in a positive direction, on 17 May the country will be moved to Level 2, meaning people will be able to meet in small numbers in each other’s homes.

Sturgeon then said it was her intention to move the country to Level 1 on Monday 7 June, and then back to zero in late June.