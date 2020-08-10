London restaurant bosses urge Sadiq Khan to encourage visitors to return

London’s restaurants and bars have called on Sadiq Khan to drop the congestion charge and encourage public transport use to increase the number of visitors in the capital.

In a letter signed by top chefs and restaurateurs, including St John’s co-founder Trevor Gulliver, Angela Hartnett and D&D London’s David Loewi, the industry called on Khan to “rise to the challenge” to welcome visitors back to the capital.

Read more: Welcoming Londoners back to Finsbury Circus Gardens

“Leave the bunker, rise to the challenge, let the world and the suburbs and the home counties see that we are getting ready to welcome back all and will impose the necessary practices to make the environment as safe as we can,” the letter said.

A failure to act could set the industry’s recovery back by as much as three years, Gulliver told City A.M.

“It is going to be a disaster for some businesses,” he said.

The latest data from Springboard showed that retail footfall in the UK was up 3.8 per cent last week, but by just 1.8 per cent in Greater London.

It comes after Industry body UK Hospitality wrote to Khan in July, demanding urgent improvements to the “insufficient and inadequate” support provided for struggling London restaurants and bars in the city centre.

Khan said this morning that getting businesses and venues thriving in central London again “should now be an urgent priority”.

“If more people aren’t confident the virus is under control, our wonderful eco system of shops, bars, cafes and cultural venues is at risk of a damaging slump that could take years to recover from”, he told City A.M.

Read more: Sadiq Khan: Saving London’s shops and cafes is ‘urgent priority’

Meanwhile, the capital’s events industry will light up key venues in red tomorrow night in a “final call to action”, warning that the industry is on the verge of collapse without financial support from the government.

Venues including the Royal Festival Hall, the National Theatre and the Tate will take part in the action, which comes ahead of the end of the self-employed income support scheme and the government’s job retention scheme.