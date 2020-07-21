McDonald's to open 700 restaurants for dine-in from tomorrow

McDonald’s is preparing to reopen hundreds of UK restaurants for dine-in customers for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

The fast food chain said 700 UK branches will reopen from tomorrow following successful pilots.

Ramped up social distancing measures will be in place and diners will also be required to leave their contact details to enable contract tracing.

The number of customers within the store will be restricted and fewer members of staff will be working on each shift to reduce the risk of infection.

McDonald’s said food will be served to the table, and customers will be able to order via an app or at the till or kiosk.

The move to reopen the restaurants for dine-in customers will allow McDonald’s to participate in the government’s 50 per cent discount scheme next month.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this month announced the “Eat Out To Help Out” scheme, to encourage consumers to support restaurants and cafes throughout August.

McDonald’s has gradually been reopening restaurants for takeaway and drive-thru since the government began lifting lockdown restrictions last month.

The dine-in reopening plans exclude Wales where restrictions on dining in restaurants have not been lifted.

In a statement this morning McDonald’s said: “Social distancing measures will be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside.

“When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe.

“Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.”