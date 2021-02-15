What will Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' for exiting lockdown look like?

Boris Johnson has vowed to set out a “roadmap” for lifting lockdown measures on 22 February, as the UK continues to make rapid progress with its vaccine rollout.

While the shape of the timeline has yet to be revealed, the Prime Minister has said he will provide dates for lifting specific measures “if we possibly can”.

His comments follow mounting pressure from senior backbenchers to provide greater clarity over ministers’ lockdown exit strategy.

It comes after the government last night hit its major target of offering a first dose of the vaccine to the top four priority groups.

Ministers have now set a target of the end of April for vaccinating the top nine priority groups, while all adults in the UK are set to be offered a first dose of the jab by the autumn.

The Prime Minister has said the nation’s largest ever vaccination programme will prove “the light at the end of the tunnel” from the pandemic, as he promised 2021 would see the return of the “Great British summer”.

However, Johnson has repeatedly stressed that coronavirus rates need to be “really, really low” before restrictions can be eased, stoking concern among lockdown-sceptic Tories that current measures could be here to stay for a while to come.

The PM’s comments at this evening’s Downing Street press conference that he could not provide a “cast iron guarantee” that England’s third national lockdown would be the last only proved fuel to the fire.

Here’s what we know so far:

What will reopen first?

Johnson has repeatedly stated that the government’s number one priority is reopening schools. The Prime Minister originally earmarked 8 March as a firm date for pupils to return to the classroom.

However he has since watered down his pledge, insisting ministers are “doing everything we can” to get children back in classrooms on that date “if we possibly can”.

Schools need at least two weeks’ notice to reopen, meaning any delay in Johnson’s announcement on 22 February will cause a knock-on effect for students.

The Prime Minister has not yet stated whether the government will stagger the reopening of schools for different age groups and regions.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a scientific adviser to the government, said modelling suggests “there probably is leeway to reopen all schools” from 8 March, but warned that primary schools carried “slightly more of a risk” in causing a spike in cases.

Either way, schools will almost certainly be the first section of society to reopen.

Outdoor recreation

Besides the reopening of schools, there is very little certainty around the timeline for exiting lockdown.

Ministers will likely want to assess the impact of returning students to the classroom on case rates before lifting any other significant restrictions.

That said, Johnson is understood to be keen to allow more outdoor recreation as England heads into spring.

Under current rules, people are only allowed to leave their houses for a select few reasons including essential shopping, work and exercise.

Adults are able to meet with a single adult from another household if they are exercising, but this may be changed to allow people to meet and sit together outside for a coffee or chat.

Doing so would allow people to meet up for reasons other than exercise for the first time in months, though a wider easing of household mixing restrictions is unlikely to be on the cards for quite some time.

Non-essential shops

Reopening non-essential retail will likely come next in the government’s timeline for exiting lockdown.

Under the current rules, only essential shops such as supermarkets, newsagents and pet stores are allowed to remain open.

However, ministers are extremely concerned about the economic consequences of extending lockdown longer than is absolutely necessary, after figures revealed last week showed the UK economy contracted a record 9.9 per cent in 2020.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil this year’s spring Budget on 3 March.

Specific financial support packages revealed on that date will provide a good indication of how long ministers expect current lockdown measures to last for different sectors.

The retail sector has had a rough ride during the pandemic, with a raft of household names, including Topshop-owner Arcadia, Debenhams, Laura Ashley, Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Cath Kidston. entering administration over the past few months.

But stores will likely spring back to normal once restrictions are lifted. Non-essential shops will likely follow the lead of supermarkets and introduce stricter rules surrounding face coverings and social distancing once they reopen.

Hospitality

Leading figures in the hospitality industry have warned that the sector remains most vulnerable to collapse under lockdown restrictions, with venues now shuttered on-and-off for almost a year.

Reports have speculated various different dates for the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes, though no concrete dates have received any form of confirmation from the government.

Ministers have insisted they need to consider infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths before giving the green light for hospitality venues to roll up the shutters.

Plans said to be under consideration include allowing pubs to reopen with a temporary “booze ban”. Scientists are said to be concerned a return to serving alcohol after months of closure would see punters abandon social distancing.

However, industry figures have warned a return to restrictions including the 10pm curfew and “substantial meals” would deal a hammer blow to an industry already on its knees.

Tim Martin, chairman of pub chain Wetherspoons, today called for pubs to be reopened at the same time as non-essential shops, warning that excessive restrictions would spell “economic mayhem” for the sector.

The Prime Minister has rubbished claims the government is considering the introduction of vaccine passports to allow the hospitality sector to reopen.

However, he said rapid Covid tests would allow parts of the economy that “have been hard to nail down” to reopen, including nightclubs and theatres.

