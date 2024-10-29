What to wash your Halloween haul down with

A cozy setup for Halloween with carved pumpkins glowing, wine glasses filled with red liquid, and autumn leaves scattered around.

Never has there been a festival so associated with sweet treats as Halloween and now is the time to stock up for trick-or-treaters. Whether clearing the leftovers or raiding your child’s haul there is a way to make the experience even better with a glass of the good stuff.

Chocolate

I tend to go with two main rules when pairing wine and chocolate. Either the wine should be sweeter than the dessert so as not to flatten the wine, or it should be sparkling so the bubbles cut through the chocolate’s creaminess – or both!

With dark chocolate I would go lusciously sweet to counterbalance its bitterness and choose a wine of deep rich flavour to keep up with its strength. The Domini Veneti Recioto Della Valpolicella (£19.99, Majestic), made with dried sweet grapes, easily covers both bases and creates a red-berry gateaux-esque experience. If fizz is your favourite then the Chill Bill Spritzy Red (£9.50, Ocado) is incredibly fun (not just the name), with a lovely lightness for a chocolate cherry vibe.

I recently tried a selection of fabulous English red wines and discovered the delight of Ridgeview’s Sparkling Red Reserve (£55, ridgeview.co.uk) with its vibrant effervescence and elegant vanilla fruitiness it is a fantastic foil to the creaminess of milk chocolate. Think chocolate dipped strawberries.

White chocolate is always a great pairing with the delicate sweetness of a Moscato d’Asti but I love a strawberries-and-cream style combination and am drawn to a rosé champagne. The fabulous Armand de Brignac Rosé (£415, Harrods) would elevate almost anything and is one of the best out there but if you feel that is a little steep for mid-week Halloween candy, the Veuve Cliquot Rosé Champagne (£54.99, Waitrose) is a fantastic example of a bright, berry-pink bubbly that sings with your milky bar.

Nutty Chocolate

For goodies like Snickers and Reese’s peanut butter cups, I have heard a light Pinot Noir works well. But I find the nutty caramel qualities of a Tawny Port cannot be overlooked. Cockburn’s Aged 10 Year Tawny Port (£25, Sainsburys) even looks the part with its striking orange and purple label.

Haribo

I will not be the only parent buying mini-bags of Haribo for the trick-or-treaters, nor the only adult snaffling them in secret (after all “kids and grown ups love them so”).

This year they have launched their new Sour Skeletons and, with the mouth-tingling pleasure of sweet and sour, no wine is going to come close like a Riesling, which can lean into the sugar while providing lip-smacking acidity and citrus notes. I had these with the Weingut Wess Kremstal Reserve Old Vine Riesling 2023 (Magnum £59, The Wine Society) and it worked a treat (no trick involved).

The Classic Starmix is a classic for a reason. Those fried eggs are the best. Without the sour, however, you want a sweeter wine, but still with that tang for the fruity sweets. Handfuls of these went down incredibly well with Schloss Lieser Riesling Kabinett 2017 (£16.50, The Wine Society). Sugar rush heaven.

Strawberry Laces

These take me back to my own school days where they were traded in the playground and nibbled on while attempting to look cool at weekend funfairs. I feel strawberry laces have taken a backseat compared to more exciting sweets available, but they are due a renaissance and nothing is going to help them like a glass of exuberant Bird in the Hand Sparkling Rosé (£15.99, Waitrose) which has the lifted sweetness to create maximum strawberry satisfaction.

Cookies

Being British I should probably say biscuits but let’s face it, when you think of the sweet gooey chocolate chip laden things ‘cookies’ just seems more appropriate – and then you get to play around with Cookies and Cream, the adult version being Tesco Finest Cream Sherry NV (half bottle £7.25, Tesco). Multi-award winning I really love this, especially with a hazelnut or chocolate cookie – and yes, I shall absolutely be dunking.

