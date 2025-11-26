What does the Budget mean for you?

Find out what the Budget means for your finances.

Rachel Reeves’ second Budget has been the most closely watched in recent memory, with media briefings and soundings on all sides.

Rachel Reeves has raised taxes by £26bn in her second Budget, which follows on from last year’s £40bn.

They will go up to well over 38 per cent of GDP by 2030, the OBR said, a significant upward revision from their March forecast of around 37 per cent.

That is in large part because Brits are particularly worried about what HM Treasury tax measures will mean for their personal finances.

Even though the Chancellor has repeatedly promised to exempt ‘working people’ from any tax hikes, the much rumoured ‘smorgasbord’ approach

Blick Rothenberg has put together this tax calculator to help you figure out how Rachel Reeves’ announcements will affect your finances.

<aside class="read-more read-more--has-media read-more-auto"> <div class="read-more__content"> <h5 class="read-more__label">Read more</h5> <h4 class="read-more__title"> <a class="read-more__link" href="https://www.cityam.com/jeremy-hunt-issues-budget-warning-to-rachel-reeves/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jeremy Hunt issues Budget warning to Rachel Reeves</a> </h4> </div> <div class="read-more__media"> <div class="read-more__media-ratio-container"> <div class="read-more__media-item-container"> <img width="203" height="114" src="https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?w=203&h=114&crop=1" class="media " alt="GettyImages 2175596243 showing a significant event related to current news, captured in a professional business setting" fetchpriority="auto" loading="lazy" decoding="async" srcset="https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=256,144 256w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=400,225 400w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=900,506 900w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=640,360 640w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=824,463 824w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=720,405 720w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=587,330 587w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=286,161 286w, https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GettyImages-2175596243-2.jpg?resize=203,114 203w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 203px) 100vw, 203px"> </div> </div> </div> </aside> <div class="notice-header notice-header--is-full-content-width notice-header--is-bordered"> <div id="native1" style="min-height: 250px;"></div> </div> <div id="primis-container-118752"></div>