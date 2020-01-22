'We've done it' says Boris Johnson, as Brexit bill finally passes parliament

Boris Johnson has urged the country to put “the rancour and division of the last three years” behind it and “move forwards as one”, following the passage of his Brexit bill.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which was blocked repeatedly by the Commons prior to December’s election, last night finally finished its parliamentary stages and will receive Royal Assent imminently.

Work is now taking place between the UK and EU to finalise the signature and ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, with the Prime Minister expected to sign it in the coming days.

The European Council president Charles Michel and President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen are expected to sign the agreement in Brussels on Friday, with the European Parliament scheduled to vote on 29 January.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will then sign the UK’s instrument of ratification which will then be deposited in Brussels ahead of the 31 January, when the UK leaves the EU and the transition period begins.

Johnson said: “Parliament has passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, meaning we will leave the EU on 31 January and move forwards as one United Kingdom.

“At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it.

“Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future – with better hospitals and schools, safer streets and opportunity spread to every corner of our country.”