West Yorkshire to enter Tier 3 from midnight on Sunday

The whole of West Yorkshire will enter the highest level of lockdown from midnight on Sunday following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield will all enter Tier 3 restrictions, Leeds City council leader Judith Blake confirmed today.

The new restrictions will mean a ban on inter-household mixing both indoors and outdoors.

Pubs will be forced to shutter unless they serve a “substantial” meal. Gyms and casinos must also close under Tier 3 measures.

It comes after extensive talks between local leaders in West Yorkshire and central government over a financial settlement for the Tier 3 restrictions.

Bradford council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said yesterday the government was “unflinching in their resolve” to place the region under Tier 3 measures, but denied there was a “standoff”.

Hospital officials in the region yesterday said they have been forced to cancel routine operations, after numbers of Covid-19 patients on wards outweighed levels seen in the first wave of coronavirus.

Latest figures from Public Health England showed Leeds has a rate of 422.9 cases per 100,000 people — almost double the national average of 224 cases per 100,000.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow