Related
Schroders Talk
How reinvesting FTSE 100 dividends has affected Isa returns since 1999
Sunday 18 August 2019 5:07 pm

Wealth managers Tilney and Smith & Williamson in tie-up talks


Share

Wealth manager Tilney is in merger talks with fellow-wealth manager Smith & Williamson.

A deal would create a firm with revenue of nearly £500m and assets under management of in excess of £45bn.

The pair have been in talks for a couple of months, according to people familiar with the situation.

Read more: Why times are tough for UK asset managers


Both firms have strong discretionary investment management businesses, while Tilney has a large financial planning arm.

Smith & Williamson is also a top ten UK accountancy firm which offers services such as tax planning to its clients. 

In 2017 Smith & Williamson held an unsuccessful round of merger talks with wealth manager Rathbones. 

Tilney launched an alternative bid, but Smith & Williamson chose instead to pursue a deal with Rathbones that ultimately collapsed.

Following the failed tie-up talks with Rathbones, Smith & Williamson publicly committed itself to a stock market listing by 2020.

Sources with knowledge of the talks, which were first reported by the Sunday Times, said it was too early to say if a combined firm would pursue a flotation.

Tilney was acquired by private equity firm Permira from Deutsche Bank in 2014.


Mergers and acquisitions in the asset management and wealth management space is being driven by tightening regulation which has forced firms to seek economies of scale.

Tilney declined to comment. Smith & Williamson was contacted for comment.

Share





Related articles

Octopus buys wealth management fintech Seccl for £10m

Anna Menin

Ryanair’s Irish pilots to strike next week as talks break down

James Warrington

Turkish pension fund in exclusive talks to buy British Steel

August Graham