Watch: Fear, panic and uncertainty in the chaotic Kabul airport crowds

Thousands of Afghans continue to gather outside Kabul’s airport, waiting to flee the country. People in the crowd were asked if they believed the Taliban had changed. Watch the full report.
Tuesday 24 August 2021 5:36 pmTags: City A.M. TV
Thousands of Afghans continue to gather outside Kabul’s airport, waiting to flee the country. People in the crowd were asked if they believed the Taliban had changed. Watch the full report.
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy