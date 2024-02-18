Watch companies are celebrating Chinese New Year and Year of the Dragon

A range of watches are celebrating the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon

It’s the turn of the Chinese zodiac’s most evocative creature this new year, and Switzerland is responding with fiery brio

ULYSSE NARDIN BLAST TOURBILLON DRAGON

The creation of a 3D dragon appearing to wind its way beneath the watch’s hands and in between the planes of the geartrain as well as the Ulysse Nardin Blast’s ‘X’ motif presented significant challenges. Over two years’ development this has provoked bespoke adjustments to the case, bezel and ‘glass-box’ crystal to accommodate the rose-gold creature, crafted entirely by hand over four days: three days for the engraving, one for the painstaking application of gradated shades of red, orange and yellow – from the scales of its ripping tail to its gleaming whiskers and its individual claws. €101,800, ulysse-nardin.com

VACHERON CONSTANTIN MÉTIERS D’ART, THE LEGEND OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC

An incredible exercise in ‘métiers d’Art’ hand-engraving from Switzerland’s most venerable watchmaker. The dragon symbolises strength and health for the Chinese, both of which are required in spades for this limited edition’s technique of découpage – the art of decorating by glueing coloured paper cutouts in combination with special gold leaf, or other decorative elements. Its self-winding movement is stamped with the hallmark of Geneva, which underscores an excruciating extent of flawless hand-polish, even for components only another watchmaker will ever witness. £100,000 vacheron-constantin.com

BREGUET CLASSIQUE DOUBLE TOURBILLON DRAGON

This timepiece features a hand-engraved gold dragon, whose shape and colour can be personalised as desired. China’s most mythical beast has been commemorated by Abraham-Louis Breguet’s most famous horological invention, with two tourbillon carriages.

Read more: Bell & Ross celebrate 30th anniversary with aircraft-inspired watch designs

Read more: Into the blue: Three great watches that are beautiful in blue