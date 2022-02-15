Wandsworth ramps up EV infrastructure roll out

The council is currently ramping up its EV infrastructure roll out. (Photo/Liberty Charge)

Wandsworth has increased its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure push, adding more sites to the roll out begun last year.

The council’s deployment sites will go up from 26, six of which already live, to 35, comprising 65 dual-socket charge points which will charge up to 130 vehicles at a time.

The points will be operated and owned by Liberty Charge without requiring government support.

“We want to not only increase the number of available charge points but to ensure that a charge point is easily accessible to all our residents,” said Councillor Kim Caddy, deputy leader of Wandsworth council and cabinet member for finance, resources and climate sustainability.

“As more charge points have been installed, so too has the take-up of EVs across the community.

“By further expanding our infrastructure, we are encouraging those in the community who have to drive to drive electric.”