Tous à bord: Brits flock to Channel Tunnel for half-term getaway following end of restrictions

Eurotunnel numbers have started to come back following the easing of travel restrictions. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

During this half-term, British holidaymakers have flocked to the Channel Tunnel following the end of all travel restrictions for double-jabbed travellers to the UK.

Data released today revealed that around 17,000 cars and 50,000 passengers travelled between 11 and 13 February aboard the Eurotunnel’s passenger shuttles.

On Friday, Eurotunnel’s Flexiplus tariff recorded its best performance since the start of the pandemic, with 1,551 crossing registered.

According to travel association ABTA, around 833,000 people are expected to go on holiday abroad this half-term, choosing sky resorts in France and Italy as well as Turkey and Portugal as their go-to destinations, City A.M. reported.

“Today’s changes to the travel rules are the start of a new chapter for the travel industry’s recovery,” said ABTA’s director of communications Graeme Buck. “Testing has been one of the biggest barriers to travel, so it’s hugely welcome that the process of travelling abroad is now much cheaper and easier for millions of UK holidaymakers.