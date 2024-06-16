Vue moves into distribution as its latest efforts to replenish limited film supply

Strikes by the Writers Guild of America have hit Hollywood and industries linked to TV and Film

Vue International has moved into film distribution as the cinema operator looks to replenish its lack of supply caused by the ‘unprecedented’ Hollywood strikes.

Vue, Europe’s largest independent cinema operator, set up a UK distribution arm last month to begin rolling out its own films, according to a report in the Financial Times.

It also plans to launch new hiring initiatives as it looks to eventually expand the new distribution arm into continental Europe.

Chief executive Tim Richards told the Financial Times: “Because of the Hollywood strikes, we are suffering this year with a number of movies, [as] we have a supply issue.

“As a consequence, we thought it was a very opportune time to start bringing our own movies in.”

Richards also told the Financial Times that the cinema’s experience in building its AI model will help the new distribution arm succeed.

“We know who wants to see Asian films, Turkish films, Polish or Italian films. We know where those audiences are because of our extensive use of AI,” he said.

The move might be deemed unusual for a cinema chain. However, the new arm of distribution will allow Vue to replenish what has been a challenging start to the year after the Hollywood actor strike pushed back the release of a number of movies.

The US’s AMC, which is the world’s largest cinema chain, has also decided to expand its distribution business after proven success with its own concert films, the most recent debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The start of the year has been a challenging one for Vue, with a spokesperson telling City A.M. in January after the announcement of its debt-for-equity swap that “the unforeseen and unprecedented” six months has had a “short and medium-term impact on the industry.”

Strikes from actors and scriptwriters brought the centre of the global film industry to a grinding halt throughout much of 2023. The protests began in May over fair pay and job protection from AI technology.

A number of blockbuster titles were delayed as a result, including Dune: Part 2, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Fantastic Four and the third film in James Cameron’s Avatar series.

Other major companies, including the tech giant Sony, have been forced into slashing sales forecasts as a result of the disruption.