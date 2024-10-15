Profit slashed at Eon Productions as wait for new James Bond continues

Eon Productions has not yet named a successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Profit at Eon Productions, the company behind the James Bond movie franchise, was slashed in 2023 despite its turnover jumping, it has been revealed.

The London-headquartered business has reported a pre-tax profit of £224,985 for its latest financial year.

The total comes after the firm posted a pre-tax profit of £900,879 for 2022.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House have also revealed that Eon Productions’ turnover increased from £15.8m to £22.2m over the same 12 months.

Eon Productions was founded in 1961 by Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman and is now run by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Aside from the James Bond films, the business has produced movies such as Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool in 2017 and Till in 2022.

Its theatre productions have also included Chiity Chitty Bang Bang, Othello and Macbeth.

Eon Productions has not yet named who will become the new James Bond after Daniel Craig left the role following Now Time To Die in 2021.

Eon Productions ‘more than satisfied’ with performance

A statement signed off by the board said: “The directors consider the results of the group for the year to be in line with expectations with the continued revenue generated by the group’s films.

“This was aided by the continuation of a substantial merchandising contract agreed in 2017.

“The results for the year were considered more than satisfactory by the directors”.

The results for Eon Productions come after the company behind 007: Road to a Million enjoyed a surge in its profit for its latest financial year despite its revenue being slashed.

London-based 72 Films, which is part of the Fremantlemedia Group, reported a pre-tax profit of £4.7m for the nine months to the end of 2023.

The business also posted a revenue of £26.4m for the period.

007: Road to a Million is a reality competition show spin-off from the James Bond franchise.

72 Films made the series alongside MGM Television and in association with Eon Productions. It was released on Amazon prime Video in November 2023.