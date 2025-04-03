B&Q: Kingfisher CEO’s pay slashed by £4m as profit cut

By:

B&Q and Screwfix are owned by Kingfisher. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The boss of Kingfisher, the group behind the likes of B&Q and Screwfix, saw his pay slashed by almost £4m as its sales and profit took a significant hit during its latest financial year.

Thierry Garnier took home almost £2.3m for the 12 months 31 January, 2025, down from the nearly £6m he received in the prior year.

Garnier’s pay package did not include the near-£4m he was awarded in a ‘delivering value incentive’ bonus handed to him the year before.

However, its base salary increased from £875,500 to £911,900 while his annual bonus surged from £364,900 to £804,900.

He also was handed £404,200 through a performance share plan.

Last year, City AM reported that the bonuses of the chief executive and chief financial officer of the owner of B&Q had also been slashed after Kingfisher’s profit fell by almost 40 per cent in its previous 12 months.

Play Video

The annual report comes after the parent company of B&Q and Screwfix suffered a drop in sales for the year to 31 January, 2025.

Kingfisher revealed its sales had fallen by 1.5 per cent to £12.78bn – a decline overwhelmingly driven by a 6.2 per cent drop in sales in France, with the UK and Poland both steady.

Operating profit at the B&Q owner also fell 29.7 per cent to £407m, while its pre-tax profit was cut by 35.4 per cent to £307m.

Kingfisher said it had made cost savings of £120m during the year, but faces year on year cost inflation of £90m due to the combined impact of higher wages, higher employers national insurance contributions and their French equivalent, and the UK government’s packaging fees regulations (the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme).

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.