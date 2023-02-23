Volatility returns to crypto markets and Bitcoin is back over $24k following mixed inflation info

Bitcoin retraced yesterday after the Fed’s mixed messaging of slowing markets with persistent high inflation before rallying again to $24,454 this morning – 1.84% stronger than yesterday.

The wider cryptocurrency market followed a similar pattern, the short of it being that the majority of cryptocurrencies are in the green today.

Today’s noteworthy mention goes to Chainlink. The native cryptocurrency of the data-bridge network is in the green by 6.9% over 24 hours and 9% over the last week.

Analysts expect volatility to be the norm as central banks continue to grapple with inflation while regulators decide the way forward with regulating the crypto industry.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.110 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 22, at a price of $24,188. The daily high yesterday was $24,472, and the daily low was $23,644.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $471.255 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.121 trillion and Tesla is $635.54 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28.482 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 37.15%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 56, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.25. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 61.9. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin operated for 11 years without anyone going around with a pager in their pocket. In those 11 years, AWS, Facebook and Google services went down multiple times. Just a month ago, Meta went down.” Emin Gün Sirer

What they said yesterday

The signal is Bitcoin working exactly as it should, uninterrupted…

Bitcoin in Africa…

1/11 In regions where the internet is slow or unstable, using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network with self-custodial wallets can be a challenge.



That's why I did a review of the best Bitcoin Lightning wallets in rural #Zimbabwe for @BitcoinMagazine https://t.co/tIR200ot9p pic.twitter.com/XzupoMq5Eh — Anita ⚡🏳️‍🌈 Bitcoin for Fairness (@AnitaPosch) February 22, 2023

🔥

Bitcoin operated for 11 years without anyone going around with a pager in their pocket. In those 11 years, AWS, Facebook and Google services went down multiple times. Just a month ago, Meta went down. https://t.co/2ejZRsAd6a — Emin Gün Sirer🔺 (@el33th4xor) February 22, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.