Vodafone takes crown once more as UK’s most valuable brand

Vodafone has been named as the UK’s most valuable brand for the fifth year in a row, beating heavyweights HSBC and Shell to the top spot.

The country’s top 75 brands are now collectively worth $282.9bn, up by one per cent year on year, the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable UK Brands 2022 report has stated.

BT and BP also made it into the top five brands.

Business leaders must “dare to be different,” according to Kantar’s head of brand domain Adele Jolliffe, with the top 10 list relatively unchanged from the year prior.

“This sort of picture is ripe for a bit of disruption,” she told CityA.M.

She also advised businesses that “playing it safe is not safe at this present moment,” and companies should still be investing and “swimming against the tide” despite an instinct to “hunker down” and cut marketing and innovation investments.

“Last year UK brands were recovering from the impact of Covid-19, but that bounce back is now stuttering as inflation takes hold,” Dom Boyd, managing director of Kantar Insights UK, said.

He added: “During times of heightened uncertainty like we have now, building your brand is vital to protect and enhance customer growth. We need to see marketing teams manoeuvring to increase value and

market share. This is definitely not the time for businesses to be hunkering down or pulling back from

campaigns.”