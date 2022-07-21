Government and major businesses work together to help households with cost of living

London’s FTSE 100 last week was caught up in one of the most volatile weeks for global stock markets since the early days of the pandemic (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The government will collaborate with leading businesses to help UK households facing the cost of living crisis, it said today.

The Cost of Living Business Tsar and ex-chief of Just Eat David Buttress agreed retail deals and discounts with major businesses in the UK like Asda, Sainsbury’s, Amazon, and Vodafone as part of the Help for Households campaign.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Buttress is set to host a meeting with senior business leaders involved in the campaign to discuss the deals and additional support, with the government having provided £37bn worth of support to families under the campaign. These include tax cuts and help with energy, childcare, and transport costs.

The deals are aimed to “reduce costs at the checkout, help provide entertainment and ensure access to necessary services for families during the summer holidays and beyond,” the government said.

They will be provided over four periods including the summer holidays, back to school, Autumn pressures, and Christmas retail.

“We’re facing incredibly tough global economic headwinds and families across the country are feeling the pinch,” the PM said.

“Both the public and private sector have a role to play here – and that’s why it’s great to see so many leading UK businesses are now coming forward to offer new deals and discounts that will provide much needed respite at the checkout.”

Secured deals are hosted on the government’s Help for Households website.

Asda’s Chief Corporate Affairs and People Officer Haley Tatum said, “We want to do all we can to support families during these tough times which is why we’re pleased to support the ‘Help for Households’ initiative.”

Vodafone’s CEO Ahmed Essam said, “Vodafone is proud to support the ‘Help for Households’ campaign that raises awareness and offers support to individuals and families most impacted by the cost of living challenge.”

The UK is facing an extreme cost of living crisis with inflation at 40-year highs and prices skyrocketing.