Visiting the beautiful vineyards of Gusbourne, gods of English wine

Accommodation at The Gallivant, part of the Gusbourne wine tour

English Wine Week is upon us: what better way to celebrate than some wine tourism at Gallivant courtesy of Gusbourne, one of the UK’s top producers, says Libby Brodie

English wine is an ever-improving triumph and Gusbourne in Kent is one of the best, having recently launched the most expensive English sparkling on the market, Fifty One Degrees North, at £195. Now they are taking strides in wine tourism, a rapidly growing industry with 1.5m visits to UK vineyards last year.

“I believe Gusbourne stands out in the English wine scene as a preeminent luxury wine,” CEO Jonathan White told me. “We’re constantly exploring avenues for expansion to capitalise on the growing demand for English fine wine”.

Their recently announced partnership with boutique hotel The Gallivant, just across from the windswept beaches of the Camber Sands, is a part of that drive. Visiting a vineyard is an opportunity for wine lovers to appreciate the lush, verdant beauty of the English countryside as well as learning about – and tasting – more of the wines, but as many wineries are fairly remote, and drinking is not wisely combined with driving, it makes sense to look for accommodation.

“This collaboration is a perfect fit for us for many reasons,” explains White. “With English wine tourism booming and demand for English wine never greater, this partnership allows us to provide wine enthusiasts with an unrivalled premium experience. The Gallivant is located in the heart of the British wine country and only 20 minutes from Gusbourne, making it a gateway for visitors to explore the delights of English wine.”

Picked up by a driver from nearby Ashford train station (38 minutes direct from St Pancras), we joined a group of 18 for an introductory glass of the Nest Selection 2018, a wine only served here and only from magnums. There were a range of ages and groups but almost all were of the gilet, red trousers, Balfour padded jackets and walking boots set, prepared for a country jaunt whatever the weather. Thankfully, especially given this washout of a summer, it lived up to its reputation as the second warmest spot in the UK.

Our enthusiastic guide Patricia, an ex-schoolteacher who described her role in wine as “kind of the same as in the classroom, but everyone wants to come and everyone leaves happier”. She took us on a stroll through the rosebush lined vines of Boot Hill. An appealing point of difference at Gusbourne is that their grape varieties are marked not by signs but by the colours of the rose bushes planted at either end. At the top of the vineyard, under shade and with a view stretching to the slowly whirring wind farms by the sea, a glass of Pinot Noir rosé awaited us before the amble back down for a hearty but beautifully presented lunch.

Glass upon glass of sparkling and still wines were served as winemaking was discussed, such as the fact all grapes are Estate grown for 100 per cent quality control, and the zero-waste policy operated by the chef. Convivially full, we were transferred to The Gallivant, which looked like an unassuming wooden motel from the outside, but inside was a kaleidoscope of personal touches and enchanting details. Managing to be seaside chic without a sense of cliché, there’s complimentary Victoria sponge cake served at teatime, oyster hour, English wine hour, hot toddies by the fire and a book-lined snug where dogs are welcome.

A warmly lit bar hosts every spirit one could imagine, but cocktails can be served everywhere from sunset on the sand dunes to the recovery Bloody Mary station at breakfast. Each room is centred by a roll top bath, with sliding doors for the modestly minded. Thick fluffy robes, a G&T station, books to peruse, and some herbal teas and scented sleep spray await you at bedtime, making this one of the most subtly romantic hotels I have stayed at in the UK.

At their suggestion over dinner, our desserts were even served on a tray to our room and in the morning, after a quick visit to the Recovery Station, there was complimentary yoga in the studio (or on the beach in warmer weather). English wine’s popularity may be growing but it isn’t all smooth sailing: “The biggest challenge we face is managing variability from vintage to vintage,” explains White.

“However, facing different conditions means we are constantly learning and adapting. It helps us get better at what we do.” Making luxury wine trips more accessible and enjoyable is a smart way to do it.

The English Wine Experience at The Gallivant, in conjunction with Gusbourne, costs £405 for two people. For more information and to book go to thegallivant. co.uk/gusbourne