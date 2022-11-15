Virgin’s ‘Pride’ Airbus called Rainbow to fly England squad to Qatar World Cup today

Team England (Source: FA)

Team England is reportedly flying off to Qatar today on a plane called ‘Rainbow’.

The Virgin Atlantic Airbus, which is chartered by FA, also carried the registration number PRD, or short for ‘Pride’.

Moreover, the Airbus plane also features a cartoon of a man holding wearing Rainbow-coloured shoes, while he carries the Union flag, according to multiple reports, including ITV.

Rainbow will fly the England squad to Qatar, a nation where same sex relationships are illegal by law: rules that have led to much discussion and criticism in the runup to the World Cup, which is kicking off this Sunday.

While the FA reportedly did not request this specific plane, the football association has not objected to the use of it.

England captain Harry Kane, along with captains from other national teams have already said they will wear the “OneLove” armband during the tournament in support of the LGBTQ + community.