Gary Lineker row: Now George Osborne weighs in on Tory immigration rhetoric

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Gary Lineker leaves his home with his dog on March 12, 2023 in London, England. Match of the Day anchor Gary Lineker was asked by the BBC to step back from presenting their flagship football highlights program, Match of the Day this weekend, until they agree on a social media policy. Lineker, a former England international football player and previous winner of the prestigious Golden Boot award, tweeted his own views on the government’s Stop Small Boats policy provoking a row over the impartiality of freelance BBC TV presenters. Several pundit colleagues of Lineker’s have also refused to appear on the show in solidarity. This week’s show aired as a highlights package only with no punditry and many other BBC sports radio and TV shows were cancelled. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Support has poured in for Gary Lineker following his suspension from the BBC amid an ongoing row over the government’s policy on stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

Football pundit Lineker was pulled off air last week after tweeting about the UK’s asylum policy following the announcement of the new Illegal Migration Bill by Suella Braverman.

Home secretary Braverman said the policy would see “those who arrive in the UK illegally” detained and removed – a stance which Lineker dubbed “beyond awful” on Twitter.

The ex-England captain said: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not rule out the prospect of children being detained under the small boats law – which would see unauthorised arrivals deported and given a lifetime ban from returning.

He said “special arrangements” would be made for children but insisted questions on specifics would be for the home secretary.

BBC football coverage was diminished this weekend as fellow commentators including Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ian Wright refused to appear in solidarity with Lineker.

Lineker’s son George tweeted his pride in his dad, adding: “[He] shouldn’t need to apologise for being a good person and standing by his word.”

Former chancellor George Osbourne offered support, calling the crisis a “mess” and adding: “Some language used on immigration by some Conservatives – not all – is not acceptable.”

While YouGov found by 53 per cent to 27 per cent, Brits say the BBC was wrong to suspend Lineker.

And his neighbour Chris Hoydon, 42, left a thank you card and chocolates on the pundit’s doorstep, thanking him for his stance on supporting refugees.

Hoydon told the PA news agency: “We live locally and don’t know him at all but we really like him and I am a really passionate believer in refugee rights and the rights of asylum seekers.

“If he had come out in favour of Government policy he would not have been monstered like this. Of course he wouldn’t have, it is ridiculous.”

Tory MPs – including former home secretary and right winger Priti Patel – could reportedly intervene when the bill undergoes its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday.