‘A historic moment’: Football regulator plans confirmed in King’s Speech

A football regulator, in the pipeline for two years, was confirmed in the King’s Speech today

The government will introduce an independent football regulator next year, it was confirmed today in the King’s Speech.

The football regulator will oversee the finances of England’s professional clubs, with the emphasis on ensuring the sustainability of the whole pyramid.

“Legislation will be brought forward to safeguard the future of football clubs for the benefit of communities and fans,” Charles III told the House of Lords in his King’s Speech.

A football regulator has been in the pipeline since forming one of the key recommendations of Tracey Crouch MP’s Fan Led Review of Football Governance in November 2021.

Consultation on the future of English football began in April, prompted by the collapse of Bury FC and the European Super League breakaway attempt by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Crouch said she was “delighted to see legislation to establish a new Independent Regulator for English Football included in the King’s Speech.

“I am pleased that the Prime Minister, a passionate football fan himself, recognises that fans throughout the pyramid want to see the long-term financial sustainability of their clubs and have a greater say in how they are run.

“On the pitch, English football is admired the world over, but it is important that measures are put in place to to ensure our national game is fit for the future, which is exactly what an Independent Regulator will do.”

The King’s Speech also pledged attempts to lower interest rates to help with the cost of living crisis and lower waiting list times on the NHS.

Niall Couper, chief executive of Fair Game, a campaign group for change in the running of English football, called it “a historic moment for football”.

“There will be intense pressure to weaken the regulator’s remit at a time when proper protection and scrutiny of our National Game is needed more than ever,” he added.



“Those tasked with setting up the regulator must resist that pressure and remain laser-focused to deliver a fairer future for football and the culture change the sport desperately needs.



“Reckless spending, disconnect between clubs and their communities, and lip service to equality standards must be consigned to the rubbish bin of history. This transformation can only be achieved if the regulator has the teeth and resources to deliver.”

There are obviously many things in the King's Speech but as the former Chair of the Fan-Led Review, here is my response to the specific announcement on football legislation… pic.twitter.com/6DoVKw69hu — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) November 7, 2023

In June this year, MPs urged the government to establish a shadow regulator by the end of 2023 “to begin initial engagement and preparatory work before waiting for legislation to be passed”.

Establishing a football regulator in shadow form would allow it to recruit staff and begin engaging with clubs to prepare them for its full implementation.

It was reported last week that the position of interim chief executive of the football regulator is already being advertised internally at the Civil Service.