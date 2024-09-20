Viking River Cruises: Record UK profit as sales recover to pre-Covid level

The parent company of Viking River Cruises floated on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year.

The UK arm of Viking River Cruises has achieved its highest revenue figure since the Covid-19 pandemic while its profit hit a new record.

The London-headquartered division has reported a revenue of £119.9m for 2023, up from the £94m it achieved in 2022, according to newly-filed accounts with Companies House.

The last time Viking River Cruises achieved a higher revenue figure was the £129.6m it achieved in 2019.

The company has also posted a pre-tax profit of £3.3m for 2023, up from £2m.

The total also beats the division’s previous record of £3m which it set in 2019.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The director considers the results to be satisfactory, especially given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

“However, consumer demand remained high despite this, leading to increased bookings and turnover for the year.

“In addition, the company is expecting growth in future years due to increased capacity as a result of the launch of new ships and new itineraries.”

Viking River Cruises ‘well positioned’ for the future

On its future, Viking River Cruises added: “The company’s cruise capacity is well positioned for future growth as affiliated group companies have ordered 18 new river vessels for delivery through 2026 and six new ocean ships for delivery through 2028.

“A portion of this increase in capacity is expected to be allocated to the company for sale to guests.”

The results for the UK arm of Viking River Cruises come after the wider group floated on the New York Stock Exchange at the start of May this year in a move which valued it at more than $11bn (£8.2bn).

For the first quarter of its current financial year, the group reported a revenue of $665.2m (£498.7m), up from $583.8m (£437.7m), while its net loss widened from $211.4m (£166m) to $493.9m (£370.3m).

For its second quarter, the business posted a revenue of $1.4bn (£1bn), up from $1.3bn (£974.7m), while its net income of $163,287 (£122,420), down from $190,054 (£142,488).