Veggie all the way: British Airways launches plant-based menu at Heathrow

British Airways is introducing a plant-based menu at Heathrow. (Photo/British Airways).

British Airways (BA) announced today it will soon launch a plant-based menu at its Heathrow lounges, before rolling it out across the US.

“We’re committed to ensuring we deliver a premium proposition for our customers throughout their journey with us and when we do so, we need to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of it,” said BA’s director of brand and customer experience Tom Stevens.

“We want to create an even better British Airways and know that we need to keep making changes to the customer experience with things like alternative menus, reducing plastics and introducing new technology to get us to where we want to be.”

In addition to the menu’s roll out, the airline has also committed to reducing single-use plastic, replacing plastic water bottles with glass.

The decision comes a few days after BA’s chief executive Sean Doyle decided to reintroduce complimentary food and drinks, City A.M. reported.

“You’ve told us you appreciate the complimentary water and snacks we’ve been offering on short-haul flights in our Euro Traveller cabin, so we’ll be continuing with these too,” said Doyle in a letter to customers.

Doyle added that the move, which was introduced by his predecessor Alex Cruz, was a mistake and added: “I’m not seeking to make excuses for things that should have gone better. What I am doing is making a personal commitment to you that we will build a better British Airways.”