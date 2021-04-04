Vaccine passports to be used as event trials begin

The FA Cup final will be one of a host of trial events that could mean nightclubs, sports stadia and theatres are open in time for the summer.

Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be used at some of the events, including the Wembley showpiece, as crowds return.

Government minister Nigel Huddleston described the events as a “learning experience” and those attending will have to either have a test return negative, natural immunity or a so-called vaccine passport.

Some events in Liverpool, however, will take place without a vaccine passport – including a nightclub opening and a cinema screening.

The Government’s scientists are looking at the events to assess whether such so-called passport measures are viable and effective in the longer term.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has floated the idea of pubs and restaurants being able to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test before allowing consumers into their premises.

Those venues will open from April 12 for outdoors hospitality.