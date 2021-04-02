Covid passports slammed by host of MPs including Corbyn and IDS

The use of Covid passports would be “discriminatory” and “counter-productive,” a cross-party coalition of MPs today warned the Government.

A review is currently under way to decide how best to reopen busier venues as well as international travel, with some form of documentation proving either a vaccinations against Covid-19 or a negative test result likely to be in use in at least some instances.

The FA Cup final and potentially the BRIT Awards are reported to be under consideration as trials.

But a coalition of MPs, stretching from the far-left of the Labour Party to the libertarian wing of the Tory party, have warned that such a move would risk creating a “checkpoint Britain.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has also said the passports are “unBritish.”

But the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that he would give venues the power to ask for proof.

British Beer & Pub Association boss Emma McClarkin said the lack of clarity from Government on what pubs would be expected to do when they fully reopen was causing consternation for publicans and hosts.

McClarkin told the BBC that vaccine passports would be a “difficult process for us to implement… and yet today we have not had a consultation with the government about how we would do this in pubs.”